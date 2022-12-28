4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side.

In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times.

8500 Block of South Pulaski on Dec. 27 at 1:19 a.m.

7600 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 between the hours of 3:33 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.

5000 Block of South Pulaski on Dec. 28 at 4:03 a.m.

7600 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 4:41 a.m.

7600 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 4:40 a.m.

7600 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 4:41 a.m.

6500 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 at 4:40 a.m.

8000 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 at 5:14 a.m.

Police believe four offenders are involved in these crimes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The first offender was wearing a green hoodie, black pants and turquoise gloves. The second offender was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants with a white stripe, camo shoes and blue gloves. The third offender was wearing a black hoodie, blue skull cap, gloves and black gym shoes. The fourth offender was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a bandana, black gloves and white gym shoes.

The vehicles used in these crimes were a dark Honda CRV with license plate K149846 and a gray Dodge Durango.

If you have any information on these robberies, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.