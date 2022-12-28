4 offenders wanted for robbing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after at least eight businesses were robbed in less than 48 hours on Chicago's Southwest Side.
In each incident, the offenders forced entry into a business by breaking the glass doors or windows, and removed property from within, Chicago police said.
The incidents occurred at the following locations and times.
- 8500 Block of South Pulaski on Dec. 27 at 1:19 a.m.
- 7600 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 between the hours of 3:33 a.m. and 3:45 a.m.
- 5000 Block of South Pulaski on Dec. 28 at 4:03 a.m.
- 7600 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 4:41 a.m.
- 7600 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 4:40 a.m.
- 7600 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 4:41 a.m.
- 6500 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 at 4:40 a.m.
- 8000 Block of South Cicero on Dec. 28 at 5:14 a.m.
Police believe four offenders are involved in these crimes.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The first offender was wearing a green hoodie, black pants and turquoise gloves. The second offender was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants with a white stripe, camo shoes and blue gloves. The third offender was wearing a black hoodie, blue skull cap, gloves and black gym shoes. The fourth offender was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a bandana, black gloves and white gym shoes.
The vehicles used in these crimes were a dark Honda CRV with license plate K149846 and a gray Dodge Durango.
If you have any information on these robberies, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.