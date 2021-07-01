Baby in critical condition after mass shooting on Chicago's South Side

Five people, including a 1-month-old baby, were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 8 p.m., someone opened fire in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Langford said.

The baby was taken in critical condition to St. Bernard hospital and later transfered to Comer Children’s Hospital, Langford said.

A man, in his 30s, was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said. A 22-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another man, in his 50s, was taken to St. Betnard Hospital in good condition, fire officials said.

A fourth adult self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital, according to Langford. His condition wasn’t known.

No other details were immediately available.

