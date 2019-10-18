4 seriously injured in Aurora crash

Four people were injured, two of them critically, in a two-vehicle crash involving a theft suspect Thursday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers were called about 10:20 p.m. for reports of the theft in progress at a Walmart in the 2900 block of Kirk Road, Aurora police said. While responding, an officer saw the suspect’s vehicle traveling at “a high rate of speed.”

The officer tried following the car but lost sight of it, police said. About two minutes later, police learned the vehicle crashed into a car with three people inside it at Aurora Avenue and Sullivan Road.

Two people were airlifted and taken to a Chicago-area hospital in “extremely critical” condition, police said. A third was taken to an Aurora-area hospital in serious condition.

The suspect was taken to an Aurora-area hospital and later airlifted to a Chicago-area hospital, according to police.

The intersection of Aurora and Sullivan remained closed early Friday as police investigated.