4 shot, 1 fatally, in Joliet

A man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in southwest suburban Joliet.

Around 6:29 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Francis Street where they found three men with gunshot wounds, Joliet police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Two other victims were taken by paramedics to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The fourth shooting victim was identified after a private vehicle took him to St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear, but police said it appears to be isolated in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3020.