4 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday across Chicago

Four people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in Back of the Yards on the South Side, according to police.

The 27-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Laflin Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said. The man was found unresponsive outside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in West Pullman on the Far South Side. Someone shot at the 25-year-old about 9:30 p.m. as he walked in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue, striking him in the thigh and grazing his elbow, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday evening in Gage Park on the Southwest Side. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was delivering food about 8:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone walked up to his vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 17-year-old boy was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. About 10:15 a.m., he was having an argument with a woman in the 12300 block of South Michigan Avenue, when a male approached and shot him with a rifle, police said. He was struck in the right arm and brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

One person was wounded in shootings citywide Monday.