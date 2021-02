A food delivery driver was shot Tuesday night in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was delivering food about 8:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone walked up to his vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.