4 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

Four people were shot, one fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a man who was shot to death at a home in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The man, 22, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 7:10 p.m. inside a home in the 300 block of East Pershing Road, Chicago police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him.

In non-fatal shootings, a woman was shot in Garfield Park on the West Side. The woman, 29, was shot in the shoulder and back about 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About an hour prior, a man was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 29-year-old was talking to a person about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Drake Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the back and drove himself to the 11th District police station. Officers called an ambulance and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Minutes prior, a 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in South Shore. The man was shot in the leg about 6:25 p.m. while he stood outside in the 7300 block of South East End Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday citywide.