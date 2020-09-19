4 shot in West Pullman

Four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Pullman, less than an hour after four people were shot in West Englewood.

Someone fired shots at the group about 5:45 p.m. in the 12200 block of South May Street, according to Chicago police. Officers were told that the shooters pulled up in two black sedans and opened fire towards people on the sidewalk, on a porch and inside a home.

One person was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was stabilized at the same hospital after being shot in the foot, and a 29-year-old woman was taken there with gunshot wounds to the torso and forearm, police said. She was also stabilized.

Another man, 50, was shot in the ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized, police said.

Just 45 minutes earlier, four people were wounded in a shooting in West Englewood.