4 wounded in West Englewood shooting

Four people were shot Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Claremont Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two 30-year-old men were in serious-to-critical condition after being shot, fire officials said. One was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the other was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. Another man, also 30, was in fair-to-serious condition at Christ Medical Center.

Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the shooting.