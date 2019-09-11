4 shot in West Town

Four people were wounded Tuesday in a shooting in West Town.

About 9:30 p.m., the group was hanging out behind a building in the 2200 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone opened fire on them as they ran from the scene, according to Chicago police.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Two men, 18 and 19 years old, were also taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and legs, respectively. The fourth man, 18, was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

All four have been stabilized and are expected to live, police said. Officers were not given a description of the shooter.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Chicago Police investigate the scene where 4 people were shot , Tuesday evening, in the 2200 block of West Maypole, in the West Town neighborhood. | Jusitn Jackson/Sun-Times