4 shot, including 11-year-old, 6-year-old while in vehicle in Englewood

Four people were shot, including two children, in Englewood Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 68th Street.

The four victims were traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in both legs and transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face. She was transported to the hospital in good condition.

An 11-year-old was shot in the right arm and transported to the hospital in good condition.

A 6-year-old was shot in the forearm and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody.