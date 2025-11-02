Chicago crime: 4 people shot, injured on North Side, police say

The Brief Four people were shot and injured in the Lake View neighborhood overnight. The gunman opened fire after getting out of a white pickup truck, police said. The gunman got away and no arrests have been made.



Four people were shot and injured on the city’s North Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of N. Clark Street in the Lake View neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m. where they found multiple victims who had been shot.

The victims included:

A 29-year-old man who was shot in the arm.

A 28-year-old man who was shot in the arm.

A 29-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.

A 25-year-old man was who shot in the shoulder.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals in fair condition, police said.

Investigators learned an unidentified gunman got out of a white pickup truck and shot the victims before fleeing the scene northbound.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting. Police did not provide further details.

Area detectives are investigating.