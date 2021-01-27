4 shot Tuesday across Chicago

Four people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was shot in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Someone walked up to the 22-year-old and fired shots at him about 5:45 p.m. as he stood outside in the 4100 block of North Keystone Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the face, arm and hip, and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

A woman was critically wounded in a double shooting in the Humboldt Park in the Northwest Side. A man and woman were in the front of a home when shots rang out about 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to police. The woman, 37, was shot in her head while the man, 56, was struck in his calf. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the woman was listed in critical condition and the man was listed in good condition.

A person was ambushed by a gunman as they exited a business in Gresham, critically wounding him. The victim walked out of a business about 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said in a statement. A gunman dressed in all black came up on the sidewalk and shot the 33-year-old man multiple times in his chest. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Four people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago.