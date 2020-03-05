4 shot Wednesday across Chicago

Four people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago, including a teenage boy who was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 15-year-old was walking at 2:12 p.m. when someone shot at him from a light-colored SUV on North Harding Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was hit in the left hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The day’s latest shooting injured a man in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 27, was on the sidewalk about 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West 118th Street when someone opened fire, police said.

He ran a couple of blocks and realized he had been struck in the back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot in Douglas on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was on the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of South King Drive when a male approached him, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. He was hit in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Hours before that, another 21-year-old man was shot inside a restaurant in Austin on the West Side.

The man was in the restaurant at 4:17 p.m. in the 5900 block of West North Avenue when someone walked in and fired at him multiple times, according to police. He was hit in the leg, abdomen and hip and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

One person was shot Tuesday in Chicago.