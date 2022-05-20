4 suspects carjacking women on Chicago's South Side: police

Four suspects have been carjacking women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side.

In each incident, four male offenders approached a female victim, who was sitting inside or just outside her vehicle.

The offenders would display a handgun and demand the woman's keys, police said.

Once the victim exited her vehicle, the offenders would enter the vehicle and flee the scene.

According to police, the offenders were using a gray Toyota Camry with tinted windows, and a white Honda Sedan during these incidents.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR BREAKING NEWS

The crimes occurred in the locations and times listed below:

6300 block of south Kenwood Ave. on May 19 at 6:30 a.m.

6300 block of south Woodlawn Ave. on May 19 at 7:30 a.m.

Chicago police describe the offenders as African-American males between the ages of 17 and 20.

They were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black face masks.

Advertisement

If you have any information Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.

