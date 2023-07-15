Final suspect charged in 2022 Beach Park shootout

article

All suspects have now been charged in connection to a shootout that occurred in Beach Park last summer.

At about 1:15 p.m. on July 26, 2022, Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a business parking lot in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Deputies arrived, however, there were no victims at the scene.

Another responding deputy then located a vehicle pulled to the side of the road in the area of Wadsworth Road and Gabriel Avenue.

There were three people inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. Two were men and one was a woman.

While investigating the shooting, police determined that the three people shot met with another person in the business parking lot and spoke for a period of time before an argument erupted.

Sheriff’s detectives determined that shots were then fired from the people inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds and the person they met with.

One of the men who was shot, Christopher Williams, 22, of North Chicago, died from his wounds.

On Aug. 19, 2022, Lake County Sheriff's detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cameron Anthony McCullough, 20, of Zion for one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

McCollough was in possession of a firearm during the time of the shooting. He is currently in custody of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on an unrelated charge but will be extradited to Lake County following his Wisconsin prison sentence.

On Aug. 25, 2022, Jaziya K. Bankston, 22, of Waukegan and Dishelle Y. Flores, 21, of North Chicago, were both arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of cannabis.

Bankston and Flores were two of the people shot during the initial incident.

Flores was issued a $200,000.00 bail and Bankston was issued a $500,000 bail.

On June 15, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the final person involved in the shooting, Shelton L. Sherrod, 22, of Zion.

The warrant was for two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for being in possession of a firearm during the time of the shooting.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed on Sherrod's residence. Detectives recovered 12 additional auto-sears, a semi-automatic pistol that was converted into a machine gun with an auto-sear and numerous rounds of ammunition.

Sherrod was taken into custody at that time.

Following the search warrant, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Sherrod with unlawful possession of a weapon, 28 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sherrod remains held in the Lake County Jail on a $5,000,000 bail.