3 shot in parking lot outside Beach Park business: officials

Two men and a woman were shot Tuesday afternoon in an incident that the Lake County Sheriff's Office does not believe was gang-related.

Around 1:15 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to shots fired in a business parking lot in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue in Beach Park.

When officers arrived on scene, they found no victims.

Another responding deputy, however, located a vehicle pulled to the side of the road near Wadsworth Road and Gabriel Avenue. Inside the vehicle were three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the three victims met the gunman in the business parking lot where they spoke for a period of time. Eventually, an argument ensued.

The shooting suspect then opened fire before fleeing the scene in their own vehicle, deputies said.

The victims drove away from the scene before officers arrived.

Two of the victims were adult men, and the other was an adult woman. One of the men is in critical condition while the other is in serious. The woman is in stable condition. They were all taken to area hospitals by ambulance.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office does not believe the shooting was gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 847-377-4250, or Lake County Crime Stoppers HERE.