The Brief Four suspects are being sought after an attempted robbery on a CTA bus in Chicago’s Belmont Central neighborhood around 9 a.m. April 6. Police have released limited details about the incident and the victim but shared descriptions and images of the suspects. Authorities urge the public to stay alert on transit and report tips to detectives or anonymously online, referencing case No. JK207407.



An attempted robbery on a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the city’s Northwest Side earlier this month has prompted a search for four suspects, police said.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 9 a.m. April 6 in the 6300 block of West Diversey Avenue.

Chicago police said four male suspects tried to rob a passenger on a CTA bus in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the attempted robbery, including whether anything was taken. Information about the victim also has not been made public.

Details on suspects :

Police did not provide the suspects’ ages but said they were described as:

A Black male wearing a gray or light-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and tan boots.

A Black male wearing a tan jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt.

A Black male wearing a black hooded jacket and light-colored jeans.

A Black male wearing glasses and a black hooded jacket.

Police also released these images of the suspects:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ 4 suspects wanted after attempted robbery on CTA bus in Belmont Central: police (Chicago PD )

What you can do:

Chicago police are urging residents to remain aware of their surroundings and know their location while riding public transportation, including buses and trains, and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case No. JK207407.