4 teens charged in Brighton Park carjacking

Four teenagers were arrested minutes after they allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint Tuesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Three boys — ages 15, 16 and 17 — face a felony count each of vehicular highjacking with a firearm, police said.

Another 16-year-old was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The teens allegedly confronted a man in his car about 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 37th Place, police said.

They flashed a gun and stole the 37-year-old’s vehicle. The man was uninjured.

Minutes later, officers pulled over the stolen car in the 2600 block of South Homan Avenue and arrested the teens, police said.

The 15-year-old also faces a count of possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number and unlawful use of a weapon under 21 years old. The 17-year-old was also charged with possessing ammunition.

The boys were expected to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.