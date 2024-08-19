4 teens charged in West Side armed robbery

Four teenage boys were arrested early Sunday morning in connection to two armed robberies that occurred within minutes of each other in the Austin neighborhood.

The arrests were made around 6:33 a.m. in the 5200 block of W. North Ave. The suspects, ages 13, 15, and 16, were identified as the offenders who allegedly stole property at gunpoint from a 25-year-old man in the 600 block of N. Leclaire Ave. approximately 30 minutes prior.

The same group is also believed to be responsible for an armed robbery of a 30-year-old man that took place ten minutes earlier in the 800 block of N. Laramie Ave.

All four boys have been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery. One of the 15-year-old suspects faces an additional charge.

No further details about the incidents have been released at this time.