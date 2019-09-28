4 teens charged with attempted murder in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana

Four teens were arrested and charged in connection with a shooting on Interstate 80/94 that left two people wounded — including an 11-year-old — Friday in northwest Indiana.

Naja Wilder, 18, and three boys, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, are charged with attempted murder, Indiana State Police said.

About 5:30 p.m, troopers responded to calls of shots fired in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Burr Street, state police said. There, they found a gray Kia Forte riddled with bullet holes.

A 23-year-old man was struck in the legs multiple times, and an 11-year-old sitting in the front seat was hit once in the leg, state police said. They were stabilized at a hospital.

Hours later, about 11:49 p.m., police received a tip about the location of the vehicle suspected in the shooting, a gold-colored 2017 Kia Sportage, and its passengers, state police said.

Authorities arrived at an apartment complex in Gary and arrested Wilder along with the three boys without incident, state police said. The Kia Sportage had been reported stolen at gunpoint earlier in Illinois.

Wilder was also found to be wanted on multiple felony warrants throughout Cook County, state police said.

All four are being held at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, state police said.