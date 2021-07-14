4 teens hurt in separate West Side shootings

Four teenagers were wounded in two separate shootings Tuesday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

Two boys, 15 and 17, were outside just after 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Avers Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the left leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About three hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were near an alley in the 4200 block of West Roosevelt Road when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 16-year-old was struck on both sides and the older teen suffered a gunshot wound to the knee, police said.

Both teens were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with either shooting.