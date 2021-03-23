4 teens wanted in beating, robbery at Lake View CTA station: police

article

Police on Tuesday released photos of four teens wanted for robbing and beating someone at the CTA Belmont station in Lake View.

They came up to the victim at 9 p.m. March 19 and threw asphalt in his eyes, Chicago police said in a statement.

They demanded his property, "displayed an unknown object," and then chased and beat the person at the station, at 945 W. Belmont, police said. They left on a CTA train.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Mass Transit detectives at (773) 664-4880.

Police say these four people are wanted in a March 19 robbery at a CTA station in Lake View. | Chicago Police Department