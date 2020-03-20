4 test positive for coronavirus at Holy Cross Hospital

article

Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Holy Cross Hospital on the South Side.

They’re the first patients being treated for the novel coronavirus at Sinai Health System, according to an email sent to employees.

The first patient came in Friday afternoon and was sent home for isolation, the email said. The three other patients came in earlier in the week and learned they were positive today.

Suspected patients are placed in isolation for treatment, and Sinai is working in coordination with the Chicago Department of Public Health, the email said. The hospital is also working to identify staff who came in contact with the patients for follow-ups.

“We place the highest priority on the health and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers,” the email said. “We will continue to work with Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health to ensure that we are taking all necessary precautions to keep our patients and caregivers safe.”