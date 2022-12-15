4 transported to hospital after high amount of carbon monoxide detected at Chicago residence

Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday night after a high amount of carbon monoxide was detected at a West Side residence.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of South St. Louis.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, six people were found in or near the home, including an 80-year-old woman who was unconscious.

Three were transported in critical condition, and one was transported in serious condition.

Two others refused treatment.

According to preliminary information, it appears no carbon monoxide detectors were working.

The cause may have been the furnace, officials said.