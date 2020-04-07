4 wounded in Bellwood shooting

Four men were wounded in a shooting Monday evening in west suburban Bellwood.

Officers responded to a call of gunfire about 8:17 p.m. in the 900 block of 25th Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, Bellwood police said in a statement.

A third person approached the officers and said he was also shot, police said.

They were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Later, a fourth man drove to that hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

Two of the men were 35, while the others were 20 and 28, police said.

Police have not released the circumstances of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.