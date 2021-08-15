4 wounded in Far South Side shooting
CHICAGO - Four people were shot and wounded Sunday on the Far South Side.
Just after 12:25 a.m., three men and a woman were standing outside a residence in the 1300 block of East 75th Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago Police said.
A 35-year-old and 45-year-old man were both shot in the arm and leg while a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were both shot in the leg, police said.
All self-transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody.