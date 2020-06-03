4 wounded in South Chicago shooting

Four males were wounded Tuesday in a shooting in South Chicago on the South Side.

The were standing on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Colfax Avenue when someone approached and fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

One male was struck in the back and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The second was struck twice in the back, the third was struck in right leg and the fourth was struck in the right arm. They were all taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.