4 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Four people were wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.

The day's latest shooting left a 33-year-old man with a graze wound in Park Manor on the South Side.

He was arguing with a 34-year-old man he knew about 10:23 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said. The 34-year-old shot him, grazing the man in the head.

The 33-year-old refused medical treatment and is in good condition, police said. The man who shot him was on the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody.

Less than a hour before that, a 23-year-old man was wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 9:34 p.m., he was in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street when a male approached him on foot and shot him in the hand, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. He's been uncooperative with investigators, giving conflicting stories.

A 28-year-old man was wounded trying to break up a dispute in Chatham on the South Side.

He was trying to intervene in an argument between two people about 5 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue, police said. One of the people fired a handgun, striking the man in his chest.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

One person was taken into custody and Area South detectives are investigating.

Tuesday's earliest report of gun violence happened in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

About 1:20 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was in a parked vehicle in the 9100 block of South Marquette Avenue when a male approached, pulled out a handgun and shot her in the back, according to police.

The woman drove away but later her passenger, who wasn't hurt, took over and drove her to Trinity Hospital, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

Tuesday's shootings come after a Monday in which one person was killed and four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.