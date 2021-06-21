4-year-old and 17-year-old boys shot in Woodlawn

A 4-year-old boy and a teen were shot inside a Woodlawn home Monday afternoon on the South Side.

The child was shot in the hand and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot around 1:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill said.

They were taken by paramedics to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, Tannehill said.

Police did not immediately release the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting occurred inside a home, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.