4-year-old boy hospitalized, in critical condition, after falling from window: police

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a window on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 5:18 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of W. 63rd Street.

A 29-year-old woman went to check on the boy when she noticed the screen of the window was torn, according to Chicago police.

She went outside and found the child with abrasions to his face.

The boy was taken to Christ Hospital and is in critical condition, authorities said.

Further details haven't been released and the investigation continues.