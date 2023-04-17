4-year-old boy killed, 3 others injured in Kane County crash

A 4-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Kane County.

Deputies responded to an accident with injuries around 5:08 p.m. in Unincorporated Kaneville Township, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff's office.

A preliminary investigation found that a red 2017 Chevrolet Trax, occupied by three people, was driving westbound on Keslinger Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at West County Line Road, the statement said.

A white 2016 Toyota Rav 4 traveling north on County Line Road was struck by the Chevy as it entered the intersection, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Chevy, Jessica Ortiz, 34, of Cortland, Illinois, and her front seat passenger, Landon Ortiz, 10, were transported to Delnor Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both were later released.

Keslinger Road westbound at West County Line Road. (Google)

The backseat passenger, 4-year-old Logan Ortiz, was also taken to Delnor Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While all three occupants of the Chevy share the same last name, it was not immediately clear if or how they are related.

Officials said all three were wearing seat belts, including the 4-year-old boy, who was secured in a child restraint seat.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota was treated and released at the scene, the statement said.

Officials said they do not believe that drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The Kane County sheriff's office is still investigating and asks anyone with information to contact their Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.