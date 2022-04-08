4-year-old boy shot in the head on Chicago's South Side

A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head Thursday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head area around 10 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Green Street, police said.

His family took him to Little Company of Mary Medical Center and he was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.