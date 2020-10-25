4,062 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 24 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,062 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 374,256 cases, including 9,505 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 6.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 72,097 specimens for a total 7,268,952.

As of Saturday night, 2,605 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 565 patients were in the ICU and 214 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.