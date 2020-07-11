45 shot, 7 fatally, this weekend so far

Forty-five people have been shot, seven of them fatally, across Chicago so far this weekend.

Sunday

The most recent fatal attack left a man dead and two others critically wounded early Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were standing on the street at 12:44 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they got into a fight with several other males, who fired gunshots, according to Chicago police. A 52-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, 23, and 33, were each shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Saturday

A 33-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured Saturday night in Avalon Park on the South Side.

She and two 28-year-old women were standing in the street with a group of people about 9:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when the shots were fired, police said. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 33-year-old who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead.

The other two, both 28, were in fair condition, police said. One was shot in the arm, and the other was struck in the buttocks.

A little over an hour earlier, a 33-year-old man was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

Frank Ellis was outside a home about 8:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Elizabeth Street when a vehicle pulled up in front of him, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Several people got out and opened fire, striking him in the back. Ellis, who lived in West Englewood, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Saturday morning, a man was killed and another was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 1:48 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway when someone fired shots, according to police. A 31-year-old man was struck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 35, was hit in the left hand and refused medical treatment.

Minutes before, a man was fatally shot in West Town.

The man, 41, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:32 a.m. in the 300 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was found with a fatal gunshot wound about half an hour earlier in Park Manor on the South Side.

Officers responding to ShotSpotter reports of gunfire at 1:04 a.m. found the 41-year-old man in an alley in the 7000 block of South King Drive, according to police. He was shot in the back and chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday

The weekend’s first shooting left a man dead Friday evening in McKinley Park on the South Side.

About 6:50 p.m., Sergio Cervantes was in the 3400 block of South Paulina Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, authorities said. Cervantes, who lived in McKinley Park, was struck in the face and back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nonfatal shootings

Two of the weekend’s victims were teenage boys.

A 14-year-old was shot early Sunday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

He was standing in an alley about 2:55 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Francisco Avenue when someone fired shots, according to police. The boy was hit in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

On Friday evening, a 17-year-old boy was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was inside a vehicle about 7:33 p.m. in the first block of South Kostner Avenue when another vehicle pulled up, police said. Someone inside fired shots, striking the boy in the arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The most recent shooting left a man wounded Sunday morning in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 4:54 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Emerald Avenue when someone fired shots from a dark-colored van, according to police. He was hit in the abdomen and take to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At least 30 other people have been injured by gun violence since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, which included the Fourth of July holiday, saw 79 people shot across the city, 15 of them fatally. Eleven of that weekend’s victims were minors, and two of the children died from their injuries.