46 states placed on Chicago's quarantine travel order

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady announced Tuesday that all but three states have been added to the city's travel order.

Hawaii, Maine and Vermont are the only states not listed on the order, which require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days.

Current locations on the city's travel order are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

State health officials reported 12,601 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with an additional 97 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 597,849 cases and 10,875 deaths tied to COVID-19