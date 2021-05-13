47 rabbits found inside Schaumburg long-term hotel

Local animal shelters are stepping in to help out after a person became overwhelmed with bunnies.

Forty-seven rabbits, 15 of which are believed to be pregnant, were found inside a Schaumburg long-term hotel over the weekend.

Red Door, a West Ridge animal shelter, helped catch the rabbits. It says it was hard to do as many of the rabbits were hiding under furniture.

After retrieving all of the bunnies, the shelter sent them to numerous other shelters to help care for them.