Chicago crime: Suspect battered, injured 36-year-old man, police say

A 49-year-old suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 36-year-old man on Chicago’s North Side last week.

What we know:

Roosevelt Mccree, of Chicago, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and was cited for drinking alcohol on the public way, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Roosevelt Mccree (Chicago Police Department)

Police said Mccree battered and seriously injured the victim last Thursday in the 5800 block of N. Kenmore Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Mccree was arrested on Sunday and charged.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.