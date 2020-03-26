4th Cook County clerk's office employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

Another employee of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected employees in the office to four.

The employee worked in the Chancery Division at the Daley Center in the Loop, and last showed up to work March 17, the clerk’s office announced Thursday. The employee didn’t come into contact with others and has since been hospitalized, according to the clerk’s office.

On Wednesday, the clerk’s office announced that three employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The clerk’s office said the areas where the employees worked have received a deep cleaning, and that they have reached out to the Office of the Chief Judge and the sheriff’s office so they can also notify any employees who may have been in contact with them.