4th CTA employee dies of COVID-19

The Chicago Transit Authority announced Wednesday the death of a fourth employee from COVID-19.

The employee worked in the CTA’s technology department for over 20 years, the transit agency said in a statement.

“I join our entire family of employees in extending our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this beloved employee, who was part of the fabric of this organization for more than two decades,” CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. said in a statement.

“This employee enjoyed a stellar career, working diligently, every day, to support our agency’s operations, mission and goals,” Carter said.

A machinist at the CTA’s Skokie Shops maintenance facility was the first employee to die of the coronavirus.

The announcement comes as health officials Wednesday said another 92 people died from COVID-19 in Illinois, raising the state’s toll to 2,215.