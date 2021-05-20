4th of July fireworks, events returning to Northbrook this summer

Fourth of July fireworks will return to Northbrook this summer.

The Village of Northbrook and the Northbrook Park District said with expanded capacity limits they have made the joint decision to host the fireworks at the traditional location of Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields.

Additional new activities will also be taking place Independence Day weekend, Northbrook officials said.

The schedule of events for Saturday, July 3, include:

The Liberty Loop 5K Race and Liberty Lap Fun Run in the morning at Techny Prairie Parks and Fields

Live music at Village Green Park in the afternoon

A DJ and movie at dusk at the Velodrome at Meadowhill Park.

On Sunday, July 4, Northbrook officials are encouraging residents to participate in neighborhood bike parades as a daytime event before the fireworks at dusk.

The Village will also be providing festive "party packs" and traffic control barricades.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Officials are inviting residents and businesses to enter a 4th of July decorating contest. Registrants will receive a "decorating pack," and pictures of each display will be posted online for voting.

More details will be available at northbrook4thofJuly.com by mid-June. On July 3 and July 4, Meadowhill Aquatic Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to the required lead time and availability of parade participants, the 4th of July parade will not take place this year, officials said.

The traditional Bike Parade and Police and Fire Department Softball Game will also not be taking place this year.

The Rotary Club of Northbrook is hoping to reschedule the Pancake Breakfast and Rubber Ducky Race this fall.

The Village and Park District said they are closely monitoring capacity limits and guidance from the State of Illinois.

Advertisement

Future updates on Northbrook’s 4th of July events can be found at northbrook4thofJuly.com.