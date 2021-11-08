5 armed robberies reported overnight on the North Side

Chicago police are warning the public about a pair of robbers who are targeting people in the Lake View and Uptown neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, an armed robber approaches victims on the sidewalk and demands their property at gunpoint, according to a CPD community alert. After stealing their property, the gunman gets into a nearby waiting vehicle.

Police said five armed robberies were reported in the early morning hours Monday:

Around midnight in the 700 block of West Buena Avenue,

Around 1:19 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Diversey Parkway

Around 2:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Clark Street

Around 2:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Broadway

Around 2:54 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Broadway

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.