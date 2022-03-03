5 attempt to drag ATM with pick-up truck in Chicago
CHICAGO - Five people attempted to steal an ATM in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood Thursday, police said.
According to Chicago police, around 3 a.m., in the 200 block West 83rd Street, five male offenders attempted to drive off with an ATM by attaching a cable to a red Ford pick-up truck.
The attempt was unsuccessful, and the five fled the scene in another unknown vehicle, police said.
There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.