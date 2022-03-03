5 attempt to drag ATM with pick-up truck in Chicago

Five people attempted to steal an ATM in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood Thursday, police said.

According to Chicago police, around 3 a.m., in the 200 block West 83rd Street, five male offenders attempted to drive off with an ATM by attaching a cable to a red Ford pick-up truck.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The attempt was unsuccessful, and the five fled the scene in another unknown vehicle, police said.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.