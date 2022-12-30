5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

article

Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop.

The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspects were arrested moments after the attack, according to Chicago police.

The charges are as follows:

Dmari Parris, 27, charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and mob action

Kejuan Sample, 19, charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and mob action

Dayvon Carter, 20, charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and mob action

Ramone Billingsley, 28, charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and mob action

Jonathan Radney, 32, charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and mob action

Parris lives in Harvey and Radney is from Schaumburg. The other three men reside in Chicago.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.