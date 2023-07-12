5 Chicago firefighters injured in Chatham rollover crash

Five Chicago firefighters were hurt after a car blew through a red light and struck their fire truck, causing it to rollover Tuesday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

A vehicle sped through a red light around 11:25 p.m. and crashed into a CFD fire engine, causing it to flip on its side in the intersection in the East 79th Street and King Drive, according to police.

Five CFD members were taken to nearby hospitals where they were listed in good condition, per CPD.

The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital for minor injuries. He was listed in good condition.

Police said he will be issued traffic citations.