5 children critically hurt after crashing stolen vehicle in Englewood: police

Five children traveling in a reported stolen vehicle were critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The teens were speeding in a Chevrolet sedan around 3:15 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue when they struck a fire hydrant, according to police.

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were transported to Comer Children's Hospital. Two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl were taken to Stroger Hospital. All of them were listed in critical condition, police said.

The car they were in was previously reported stolen and police said a weapon was recovered from the scene of the crash.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.