5 employees of chief judge’s office, 2 juvenile detention center residents test positive for COVID-19

Five more employees in the office of the chief Cook County judge have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two residents of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, officials announced Tuesday.

One of the employees worked for court reporting services at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, according to a statement from the chief judge’s office.

Two more worked at the criminal courthouse administration building, one in the adult probation department and one in the social services department, officials said.

The other two positive employees worked for the adult probation department in the Bridgeview Courthouse, according to officials.

At the office of the chief judge, a total of eight judges and 149 court employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

So far, 49 residents and 64 staff members at the juvenile detention center have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.