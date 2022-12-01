5 family members found dead in Buffalo Grove home identified, cause of deaths revealed

Buffalo Grove police provided an update Thursday on the five people found dead in a home the day before in the north suburb. They said the individuals were family members and the incident was domestic related.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace to check on the well-being of the mother. They found five people dead inside, including two young children.

The Lake County coroner identified the five dead as: 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak, 36-year-old Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, and 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak.

All five autopsies revealed the family members died from sharp force injuries, the coroner said.

An animal was also found dead in the home.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Buffalo Grove Police Department along with the entire Village board and staff, our sincerest and heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims of this tragic incident. Today is a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event," said Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds.

A neighbor said they had worried about what was going on inside the sprawling, modern home in the affluent suburb. The couple was getting a divorce, and the neighbor had recently seen police cars at the home. She finally got the courage to ask the mother of the two young children who lived there if everything was ok.

Yes, the woman replied as the two walked back from seeing their children onto a school bus.

"They were so sweet," the neighbor said. "The older sister had a big personality. Very loud. The younger sister was very shy but so sweet.

"They were so innocent," she added. "Such sweet girls. Babies. Babies. Just babies. How could anyone do this to their family?"

Officers were called to the home about 11 a.m. Wednesday. When no one answered, the officers forced their way inside and made a sweep of the home, police said.

Neighbors were shocked to hear about the deaths on their normally quiet block. They said a family of five lived in the house — a husband and wife, a grandmother and two young children.

"They were a regular-looking family," said one neighbor, who asked not to be named. "The husband was a nice guy, he’d say hello in the morning when dropping off the girls at the bus."

The neighbor said they moved into the home about five years ago, and that the young children attended school with his sons.

Another neighbor described news of the deaths as "devastating."

"There’s five dead bodies over there," he said.

The mother would be regularly seen walking with her kids and their dog around the neighborhood in the summer.

"She was a really good mom," said the neighbor who talked to the mother recently, "Always taking her kids to the park and doing things."

The investigation is ongoing.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.