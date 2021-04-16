5 hurt in Beverly house fire, including 4 police officers

Five people, including four police officers, were injured in a house fire Thursday in Beverly on the South Side.

About 7:45 p.m., fire broke out in a garage about 7:45 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Oakley Avenue and it spread to the adjacent house, according to Chicago police.

A 31-year-old man was injured and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-condition, Chicago Fire officials said.

A police officer who was reponding to the fire suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the same hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Three other officers, also suffered smoke inhalation and were taken in good codition to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, fire officials said.

Police did not immediately have details on how the man and officers suffered their injuries.