5 hurt in West Side crash after car flees traffic stop

Five people were injured when a car hit two other vehicles while fleeing a traffic stop Saturday in Fifth City on the West Side.

Officers tried to pull over a silver Toyota Avalon for an alleged traffic violation at 9:47 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 3200 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The Avalon drove off into the intersection with Kedzie Avenue, where it hit a northbound silver Toyota sedan.

The car was driven by a 25-year-old woman with a 28-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy inside, police said. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

The impact also caused that car to hit a black Chevrolet sedan that was also northbound on Kedzie, police said. The 40-year-old woman driving was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition while her passenger, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said all five patients are in good condition.

Two men who were in the Avalon, the 22-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger, got out after the crash and tried to run away on foot, according to police. They were taken into custody and brought to Mount Sinai Hospital for observation.

Both are in fair condition and charges are pending as of early Sunday, police said.